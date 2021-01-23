42 more dead from COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 89 newly hospitalized

MADISON (WKOW) -- Forty-two more people were added to the total of those who have died in Wisconsin because of COVID-19, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

DHS also reported 89 people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Friday afternoon, 785 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 23 from the day prior.

Of those, 178 are in the ICU, up 5 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 1,681 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 5,779 negative results.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 502,593 or 94.5 percent, are considered recovered.

As of Friday a total of 310,256 vaccines have been administered throughout Wisconsin.

A total of 56,680 Wisconsin residents have gotten both doses of the vaccine, on Friday.

Deaths, hospitalizations due to COVID-19

hosp. Jan. 23 42 89 5685 23625 Jan. 22 36 91 5643 23536 Jan. 21 45 82 5607 23445 Jan. 20 50 119 5562 23363 Jan. 19 42 114 5512 23244 Jan. 18 19 54 5470 23130 Jan. 17 1 50 5451 23076 Jan. 16 128 103 5450 23026

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

