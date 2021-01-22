Wisconsin reports 36 COVID-19 deaths, 91 hospitalizations

(WAOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports another 2,070 COVID-19 cases and 6,312 new negative test results (25% positivity ate).

The new report brings the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state to 530,171. Of all the reported cases, 500,685, or 94.5%, are considered recovered.

As of Friday, the seven-day average for new cases is 1,702.

DHS reports 36 deaths from COVID-19, which brings the total of those who have died from the virus in the state to 5,643.

The seven-day average for deaths is now at 46.

DHS also reported 91 people were newly-hospitalized. This brings the total of those ever hospitalized from COVID-19 to 23,536.

As of Thursday afternoon, 808 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 26 from the day prior.

Of those, 173 are in the ICU, down 20 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

According to the vaccine data page, 310,256 doses of COVID-19 have been administered. Of those, 56,680 were second doses, meaning the individuals completed the vaccine series.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.