Wausau restaurant working to make a difference in community

Wausau (WAoW) -- The Wausau Mine Company is hosting its inaugural 'Fries for Food' event. It's an effort to help fill food banks in our area during the pandemic.

The coowner Dan Wage says the community has been so supportive of the restaurant that collecting non-perishable items is a way to give back to those in need.

"I hope they have enough food and hopefully down the road they wont need it and this is something that wont ever have to happen again," Wage said. "But if this does help them out and gets them through some tough time,. that's gonna be our reward."

January 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. if you bring in four non-persihable items you'll get a free small order of fries with cheese. You can either dine in or take a coupon to go back at a later date.