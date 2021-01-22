WAKE UP: Sport Director Brad Hanson’s Tailgate recipes

Here are the recipes for the food seen on News 9 Friday morning.

SAUSAGE QUESO

1 lb ground pork sausage

8 oz cream cheese (no need to soften)

20 oz Rotel diced tomatoes & green chilies (two 10oz cans)

15 oz can of corn drained

8 oz medium cheddar cheese shredded

In a large dry pot or deep skillet over med/high heat, brown sausage (10-12 min), breaking it apart with your spatula (the sausage releases enough oil to grease the pan). When browned, remove excess grease by pushing a paper towel around the pan with a spatula until fully saturated then discard.

Cut cream cheese into pieces and stir it into browned pork until melted and incorporated.

Add 2 cans un-drained Rotel tomatoes, 15 oz can drained corn, and 8 oz shredded cheddar (reserve some cheddar to garnish the top if desired). Cook over med heat, stirring occasionally just until bubbly and cheese is melted. Remove from heat, garnish with fresh tomatoes, reserved cheddar, and chopped chives. Serve with tortilla chips.

JUICY LUCY

1-2 lbs. Ground Beef

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

¾ teaspoon garlic salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

4 slices American cheese

4 hamburger buns, split

Step 1

Combine ground beef, Worcestershire sauce, garlic salt, and pepper in a large bowl; mix well. Form 8, thin patties from the beef. Each patty should be slightly larger than a slice of cheese.

Step 2

Cut each slice of American cheese into 4 equal pieces; stack the pieces. Sandwich one stack of cheese between 2 ground beef patties. Tightly pinch edges together tightly seal the cheese within the meat. Repeat with the remaining cheese and patties.

Step 3

Preheat a cast-iron or other heavy bottomed skillet over medium heat. Cook burgers until well browned, about 4 minutes. It is common for burgers to puff up due to steam from the melting cheese. Turn burgers and prick the top of each to allow steam to escape; cook until browned on the outside and no longer pink on the inside; about 4 minutes. Serve on hamburger buns.

JALAPENO POPPER WONTONS

24 wonton wrappers

½ cup melted butter

6 ounces jalapenos diced, or to taste

8 ounces cream cheese softened

2 tablespoons green onions chopped

¾ cup cheddar cheese shredded, divided

½ cup mozzarella cheese

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Brush each wonton wrapper on both sides with melted butter and place into a mini muffin tin. Bake 7 minutes.

Mix remaining ingredients in a small bowl, reserving ¼ cup cheese for topping.

Fill each wonton cup with the cream cheese mixture. Bake and additional 12-14 minutes or until cheese is melted and wonton is browned.

Cool for about 3 minutes and serve warm.