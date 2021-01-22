Vita Vea in, Antonio Brown out for Bucs in NFC title game

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers bolstered their defense for Sunday’s NFC championship game by activating nose tackle Vita Vea from the reserve/injured list. The third-year pro has been sidelined since early October with a broken ankle. He resumed practicing with the Bucs this week and will be available this weekend against the Green Bay Packers. Coach Bruce Arians said receiver Antonio Brown will not make the trip to Green Bay because of a knee injury suffered during last week’s division playoff win over the New Orleans Saints.