Venezuela power struggle impedes delivery of COVID vaccine

11:58 am National news from the Associated Press

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s political conflict has claimed another casualty: relief from the coronavirus pandemic. The socialist government of Nicolás Maduro and the U.S.-backed opposition are accusing each other of playing politics with proposals to finance United Nations-supplied vaccines. So far, that’s blocked any option from going ahead. The cash-strapped government is shut out from western banks by U.S. sanctions. It’s proposed to sell some of the $2 billion in Venezuelan funds sitting frozen in the U.K. Lawyers for the central bank warn a “humanitarian disaster could result if the U.K. funds aren’t freed up. The opposition says there are other options to solve the problem.

