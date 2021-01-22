Texas sues Biden administration over halt to deportations

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas is asking a court to stop President Joe Biden from allowing a 100-day moratorium on deportations. The lawsuit filed Friday is one of the first against the new administration. The moratorium after Biden revoked Trump’s mandate that made anyone in the U.S. illegally a priority for deportation. Republican Ken Paxton, Texas’ attorney general, claims the federal government broke an agreement to first consult with Texas before making changes to immigration enforcement.