State investigates Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

LOS ANGLES (AP) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is under investigation for potential civil rights violations as state officials determine whether deputies have engaged in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional policing. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the investigation Friday. The nation’s largest sheriff’s department has nearly 18,000 deputies and civilian staff. It has been roiled by allegations in recent months regarding fatal shootings, excessive force, deputy gangs, retaliation and other misconduct. Community activists have organized protests calling for independent investigations as Sheriff Alex Villanueva has repeatedly resisted the Board of Supervisors’ attempts at oversight even as a county-appointed watchdog group called for his resignation.