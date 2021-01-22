Spain to probe whether military top brass jumped jab queue

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Defense Ministry is launching an internal inquiry to find out if some of the country’s top army officials have dodged coronavirus vaccine protocols by receiving a jab before their due turn. The doubts come as several cases of queue-jumping by politicians or people with connections have come to light in recent weeks, drawing widespread criticism and leading to high profile dismissals. Nursing home residents and staff, as well as first-line health workers are currently receiving jabs as priority groups in the national vaccination plan. The rollout is suffering delays due to a shortage of deliveries by Pfizer-BioNTech, currently the main vaccine supplier.