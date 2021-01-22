Snow Saturday night, seasonal after that

It was nice getting some sunshine out in much of the area Friday. Arctic high pressure will give us a very cold Friday night with just some cloud patches and light winds. Lows should generally tumble to the -0s, with some localized -10s not out of the question. Winds will be light from the west at 1 to 5 mph.

Enjoy some sunshine Saturday morning because clouds will quickly build back in Saturday afternoon as low pressure in the Plains moves closer. You will still have to bundle up as high temperatures just reach the upper 10s. Winds will be from the south around 10 mph. We have a near 100% chance of powdery snow starting late Saturday evening and ending just after daybreak Sunday.

At this point, the data suggests we should have a widespread 2 to 4 inches of accumulation in most of our area. Ashland, Iron, Vilas to northern Forest and Florence Counties might get just shy of 2”. It could be heavier in parts of southern Minnesota where some spots might get 5 or 6 inches. In any case, be prepared for snow covered and slippery roads later Saturday night into early Sunday. The rest of Sunday should be mostly cloudy with lows around 14 and highs around 24.

A powerful storm system is projected to pass well south of Wisconsin Monday. The northern fringe of that system could bring some light snow up to extreme southern Wisconsin but right now it looks like it will miss our area. However, it could bring us gustier east winds. Otherwise, it should be variably cloudy Monday with lows around 10 and highs in the low to mid 20s.

Temperatures won’t change a whole lot for the rest of next week. Highs will generally stay in the 20s, possibly warming to the low 30s by Friday. Lows should mainly be around 10 to 15 degrees, which isn’t too hard to take for this time of the year. We may have to deal with a fair amount of cloud cover but hopefully we will have a few intervals of sunshine as well. A weak weather system sliding through Wednesday will bring us a small chance of flurries. There is another small chance of snow showers by next Friday and Saturday.

Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 1:20 p.m., 22-January 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1943 - Chinook winds during the early morning hours caused the temperature at Spearfish SD to rise from 4 below zero to 45 above in just two minutes, the most dramatic temperature rises in world weather records. An hour and a half later the mercury plunged from 54 above to 4 below zero in twenty-seven minutes. (David Ludlum)

1987 - A winter storm spread snow from central Mississippi through northern Georgia to New England. Up to 15 inches of snow fell across the heavily populated areas of Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Traffic tie-ups nearly paralyzed the Washington D.C. area. Winds gusted to 76 mph at Chatham MA, and in Pennsylvania, snowfall totals ranged up to 21 inches at Dushore. Williamsport PA received five inches of snow in just one hour. (National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)