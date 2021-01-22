Reminders for watching Sundays’ game safely

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- While the team prepares for the game, fans prepare to watch and no matter where you're doing it from this year, its likely going to look different.



UW-Health Emergency Physician Jeff Pothof says, the good news shouldn't be cause for celebration.

"It’s the two minute warning right by two touchdowns we can just take a knee and that’s not the case," said Pothof.

Super Bowl fever is the only illness you'll want to get this weekend.

Pothof said, "unfortunately there really is no better way to transmit COVID-19 then at a Packers watch party in your house."

Since we're not in Tampa Bay, Florida, outdoor gatherings are not ideal. health officials instead suggest doing what many are all to familiar with from the holidays, zoom parties and group facetimes.

"You can still heckle over a zoom it might be safer no one can really get back at you or jab you back," said the UW-health physician.



Health officials say those that do gather should change up the way they serve their brats and other Sunday staples, "try to limit any surfaces that would be shared and touched by multiple individuals, so serving spoons and things like that, " said Portage county health official Ray Przybelski.

Also, treat your beverage like its the last spotted cow in the cooler.

"Don’t co-mingle glasses, make sure you have a glass, and it wouldn't hurt to wash it a couple times throughout the day," continued Przybelski.

The unusual set of tips is all in hopes the Packers make it to the next one, and so do you.

Pothof said, "we don’t wanna see people get sick you know if they get sick now then they’re going to miss what is for sure to be an inevitable Packers Super Bowl."

Health officials remind that if you wake up Sunday and dont feel your best, its okay to take one for the team, and stay home.