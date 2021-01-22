Rapids Dylan Lisitza hits 1000 career points, plus local prep scores from across our area

Rapids Dylan Lisitza hits 1000 career points, plus local prep scores from across our areaNew
Tonight was a special one for Wisconsin Rapids Senior, Dylan Lisitza.
Early in the first half he found himself open from behind the three point line. As he had so many times before he lined up his shot and let it fly.
This was no ordinary shot though, as the ball snapped the white fibers of the net Lisitza joined an exclusive club. The 1000 point club.
He became just the fourth player in Rapids history to hit the mark. Following the game he said it was a milestone he's proud to have accomplished and hopes that he can continue to play basketball in college,
Unfortunately his achievement was not accompanied by a Rapids win as they fell to Merrill 65-55. Below you can find the other prep scores from across our area.
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Merrill 65 Wisconsin Rapids 55
- Stoughton 79 Newman 72
- SPASH 72 D.C. Everest 71
- Eau Claire North 64 Wausau West 61
- Medford 83 Antigo 36
- Mosinee 66 Tomahawk 27
- Rhinelander 66 Northland Pines 53
- Weyauwega-Fremont 51 Wild Rose 35
- Bonduel 65 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 51
- Prentice 55 Assumption 48
- Auburndale 68 Rib Lake 30
- Edgar 77 Abbotsford 46
- Wausau East 82 Columbus Catholic 75
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Athens 45 Marathon 44
- Freedom 78 Lakeland 54
- Iola-Scandinavia 48 Menomonee Indian 24
- Beaver Dam 59 Wausau West 51
- Medford 69 Antigo 39
- Colby 70 Owen-Withee 34
- Loyal 55 Columbus Catholic 33
- Rhinelander 66 Northland Pines 33
- Stratford 76 Rib Lake 23
- Wisconsin Rapids 71 Merrill 53
- Mosinee 59 Middleton 27
GIRLS HOCKEY
- Central Wisconsin 3 Cap City Club 1
- Fox Cities Stars 11 Northern Edge 1