Rapids Dylan Lisitza hits 1000 career points, plus local prep scores from across our area

Tonight was a special one for Wisconsin Rapids Senior, Dylan Lisitza.

Early in the first half he found himself open from behind the three point line. As he had so many times before he lined up his shot and let it fly.

This was no ordinary shot though, as the ball snapped the white fibers of the net Lisitza joined an exclusive club. The 1000 point club.

He became just the fourth player in Rapids history to hit the mark. Following the game he said it was a milestone he's proud to have accomplished and hopes that he can continue to play basketball in college,

Unfortunately his achievement was not accompanied by a Rapids win as they fell to Merrill 65-55. Below you can find the other prep scores from across our area.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Merrill 65 Wisconsin Rapids 55

Stoughton 79 Newman 72

SPASH 72 D.C. Everest 71

Eau Claire North 64 Wausau West 61

Medford 83 Antigo 36

Mosinee 66 Tomahawk 27

Rhinelander 66 Northland Pines 53

Weyauwega-Fremont 51 Wild Rose 35

Bonduel 65 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 51

Prentice 55 Assumption 48

Auburndale 68 Rib Lake 30

Edgar 77 Abbotsford 46

Wausau East 82 Columbus Catholic 75

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Athens 45 Marathon 44

Freedom 78 Lakeland 54

Iola-Scandinavia 48 Menomonee Indian 24

Beaver Dam 59 Wausau West 51

Medford 69 Antigo 39

Colby 70 Owen-Withee 34

Loyal 55 Columbus Catholic 33

Rhinelander 66 Northland Pines 33

Stratford 76 Rib Lake 23

Wisconsin Rapids 71 Merrill 53

Mosinee 59 Middleton 27

GIRLS HOCKEY