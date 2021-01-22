Portage County in need of foster homes for over 100 kids

Portage County, Wis. (WAOW) -- Home is something a lot of us take for granted, especially when we're stuck there.

But for 130 Portage County kids, home looks a little different.

The county has only 52 foster families in its system. This means some children are sent to live farther away from their own communities.

"Farther away from their biological parents whom they miss and want to return to," said Danita Docka, Portage County's Foster Care Coordinator.

During the pandemic, fostering has looked a little different for parent Jaclyn Zynda.

"We worry a little bit about visits with parents, who's been out where and been in public," she said.

Zynda and her husband have been foster parents for six years. She said she's definitely seen spikes in the need for foster homes.

"Some weeks there's like five e-mails going out to all the foster parents saying I have a kiddo here, I have a kiddo here," she said. "Some weeks there's no emails."

If you're interested in becoming a foster parent, Zynda said be ready for the commitment.

"Just like your own kids, it's all the appointments and contacts," she said.

Docka said it's important to understand that the goal is to eventually reunite the child with their biological parents.

"We need foster parents to support the biological parents' efforts, the child's progress and getting them back together," she said.

But Zynda said it's also a rewarding experience.

"When you see them succeed and they're excited to share that with you, that's rewarding," she said.

If you live in Portage County and are interested in becoming a foster parent, you can call Danita Docka at (715) 345-5913.