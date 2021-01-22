On pace for fewest subzero lows in a winter

If we include the likely subzero low Saturday morning January 23rd, Wausau will have had just two days with subzero temperatures so far this winter. Most of you probably realize that is pretty unusual for this part of the world. In fact using data from 1981 to 2010, the Wausau Airport averages about 24 days with subzero low temperatures.

Here are the winters on record with the fewest subzero low temperatures in Wausau:

2011/12 (5 subzero days)

2001/02 (4 subzero days)

1997/98 (5 subzero days)

1920/21 (9 subzero days)

Here is what the last few winters gave us for number of days with subzero low temperatures in the Wausau area.

2019/20 (14)

2018/19 (27)

As you can see, the winter of 2018-19 was fairly typical. Well, stay tuned for updates. We will keep our eyes glued to the arctic, to see how much cold air will spill in yet before the winter is out.