No charges against Indianapolis police in Black man’s death

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors say no criminal charges will be filed against four Indianapolis police officers in the fatal shooting of a Black man. Nineteen-year-old McHale Rose was fatally shot May 7 after he called 911 to falsely report a burglary on the city’s north side. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday in a 10-page report on the matter that Rose was armed with an AK-47-style semiautomatic rifle at the time. The office said the actions of the four officers do not meet Indiana’s legal standard to support criminal charges. Hours after Rose’s death, a fifth Indianapolis officer shot and killed another Black man during a police pursuit.