2 films offer 2 tales ahead of Wuhan lockdown anniversary

4:27 am

WUHAN, China (AP) — Two new films about Wuhan have been released on the eve of the anniversary of the 76-day lockdown in the central Chinese city where the coronavirus was first detected. How they were released and who their audiences are stand in stark contrast. The first, a state-backed film praising Wuhan’s sacrifices, is being screened throughout China, targeting audiences that firmly back the Communist Party’s response to the outbreak. The second, a somber documentary about the pandemic from artist and political activist Ai Weiwei, has been forced to seek viewers online, a testimony to the party’s influence over the global film industry. China has sought to control the narrative and deflect blame about the pandemic’s origins, silencing any criticism of early missteps. 

Associated Press

