More women in Wisconsin state legislature than ever before

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) -- As a new legislative session begins Madison, more women are serving in the legislature than ever before. The 41 women make up just under a third of the state lawmakers.

Representative Katrina Shankland (D-Stevens Point) has been in the assembly for nearly a decade, and said she's excited for more and more women to join her at the state capitol.

"It really does show people that they can do it too. And to be an inspiration and role model to young girls is really exciting and an honor, and I think the more representation that we have is fantastic," Shankland said.