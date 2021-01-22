Monk Gardens recruiting for inclusion committee

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Monk Botanical Garden's in Wausau is looking to become more welcoming.

The garden is creating an I.D.E.A. group. Idea standing for inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility.

The committee will be made up of passionate members of the community in efforts to work together to make the garden welcome for all.

Chumpot Ratanawong said, "formalizing a committee to bring these values to the forefront was really important moving forward with making Monk Gardens more inclusive for everybody."

Members of the committee will meet roughly once a month, but work together set tasks each month. Those interested can email info@monkgardens.org or call 715-261-6309.