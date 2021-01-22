Lucky few hit COVID-19 vaccine jackpot for rare extra doses

With millions of Americans waiting for their chance to get the coronavirus vaccine, a fortunate few are getting bumped to the front of the line as clinics scramble to get rid of extra, perishable doses at the end of the day. Sometimes they just happen to be near a clinic at closing time. Sometimes clinic workers go out looking for recipients. Other times the demand is so great clinics set up lotteries to give out extra shots. It has become one of the most unusual, and to some unseemly, quirks in the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines.