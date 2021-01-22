Loathed New York City bus terminal is bound for an upgrade

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s main bus terminal could be in for a major overhaul after long being ridiculed for leaky ceilings, dirty bathrooms and frequent delays. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey unveiled a plan Thursday to rebuild and expand the embattled midtown Manhattan bus terminal. The new station would be built on top of the existing one. It would have sleek, glass-walled entrances and added infrastructure to accommodate more buses. Ramps that stretch across several blocks would be moved and a storage building would be built to keep empty buses off the streets. Construction could begin in 2024 and cost up to $10 billion.