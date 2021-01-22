Leftwich helping Brady transform potent Buccaneers offense

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Byron Leftwich remembers traveling to Lambeau Field as a young quarterback in his second NFL season in 2004, walking into the legendary stadium for the first time and soaking up the atmosphere. He returns this weekend as offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs face the Packers in the NFC championship game, with Leftwich calling plays for a potent offense he’s helped six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady transform into one of the league’s best.