Jill Biden thanks Guard members with chocolate chip cookies

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden hand-delivered a basket of chocolate chip cookies to National Guard members who blanketed Washington this week to bolster security for President Joe Biden’s inauguration. Biden was sworn into office two weeks after Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to block Congress from affirming Biden’s election victory over the former president. Jill Biden delivered the basket to troops at the Capitol following her first public outing as first lady. She visited a Washington clinic with a history of serving HIV/AIDS patients and the LGBTQ community to highlight services for cancer patients and caregivers.