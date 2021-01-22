“It’s like black friday,” Packers merch sales spike locally

WAUSAU , Wis. (WAOW) -- Local businesses say they're benefitting from the Packers playoff success.

Even fans that won't be at Lambeau are still stocking up on Packers gear to sport from the couch.

Hoffman's Hobbies Sports in Wausau says the team's success this season has helped mitigate the damage the pandemic did to sales.

The team's winning record has increased traffic through their doors for the last couple of months, and especially so in the new year.

Hoffmans manager Jeff Campo said, "it's been like black friday pretty much. You know, especially after last Friday and Saturday we had the division champs hat and shirts. Those went [sold out] in less than five days."

After the closure of Packerland Plus's location in Weston, Hoffman's is the last locally owned sports merch store in the Wausau area. They say they don't plan on going anywhere anytime soon.