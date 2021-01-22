Italy takes action against TikTok following girl’s death

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s data protection authority says it is imposing an immediate block on TikTok’s access to data for any user whose age has not been verified. The authority said Friday it was acting with “urgency” following the death of a 10-year-old girl in Sicily, who died while participating in a so-called “blackout” challenge while using the Chinese-owned video-sharing social network. Prosecutors in Sicily are also investigating the case. The data protection authority noted it had advised TikTok in December of a series of violations, including scant attention to the protection of minors.