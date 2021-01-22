Honduras seeks to lock in constitutional ban on abortion

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Legislators in Honduras are moving to lock in the country’s ban on abortions by making it explicit in the constitution. The charter already states that “those who are yet to be born will be considered born, for the purposes of the law.” An amendment adopted Thursday by a large majority in the congress adds that an abortion “by the mother or any other third party” is prohibited. The measure also adds that the article could be changed only by a three-quarters majority in congress. The amendment will go up for a second vote later this month. Honduras is one of three Central American countries that have total bans on abortion, along with El Salvador and Nicaragua.