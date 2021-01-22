Guard troops head home after helping secure Biden inaugural

WASHINGTON (AP) — As many as 15,000 National Guard members are preparing to leave Washington, D.C. and head home now that the inauguration of President Joe Biden is over. Enforcement agencies say the inaugural went off with only a handful of minor arrests and incidents. The National Guard Bureau says that of the nearly 26,000 Guard troops deployed to D.C. for the inaugural, just 10,600 remain on duty. The bureau said the Guard is helping states with coordination and the logistics so that troops can get home.