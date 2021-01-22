Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 53, Johnson Creek 48
Albany 49, Juda 32
Almond-Bancroft 53, Port Edwards 51
Arrowhead 85, Muskego 65
Ashwaubenon 69, Pulaski 50
Auburndale 68, Rib Lake 30
Bayfield 51, Butternut 41
Blair-Taylor 76, Gilmanton 64
Bonduel 65, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 51
Brookfield Central 57, Franklin 53
Brookfield East 84, Hamilton 74
Brown Deer 80, Greenfield 65
Burlington 61, Westosha Central 44
Cambridge 73, Wisconsin Heights 64
Cedar Grove-Belgium 61, Random Lake 42
Cedarburg 72, Grafton 55
Clear Lake 47, Turtle Lake 40
Coleman 92, Niagara 19
Cuba City 77, Mineral Point 62
De Pere 63, Sheboygan North 53
East Troy 89, Clinton 29
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 47, Eleva-Strum 39
Eau Claire North 64, Wausau West 61
Edgar 77, Abbotsford 46
Edgerton 86, Brodhead 52
Elk Mound 61, Colfax 36
Evansville 48, Turner 46
Florence 69, Crandon 57
Fond du Lac 75, Appleton East 66
Fox Valley Lutheran 62, Luxemburg-Casco 60
Freedom 57, Wrightstown 48
Gillett 48, Saint Thomas Aquinas 39
Goodman/Pembine 63, Three Lakes 55
Green Bay East 83, Menasha 80
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 84, Sevastopol 55
Highland 62, Belmont 41
Hilbert 37, Ozaukee 0
Homestead 63, West Bend West 55
Howards Grove 50, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 39
Hudson 81, Chippewa Falls 62
Hurley 80, South Shore 58
Kaukauna 96, Hortonville 57
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 57, Catholic Central 26
Kettle Moraine 85, Catholic Memorial 52
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 77, Campbellsport 45
Kewaskum 64, Berlin 52
Kiel 73, Brillion 66
Kimberly 92, Oshkosh North 57
Lake Country Lutheran 65, Living Word Lutheran 39
Lake Holcombe 63, Flambeau 58
Lakeside Lutheran 58, Poynette 48
Laona-Wabeno 80, Phelps 32
Little Chute 47, Clintonville 35
Mauston 39, Adams-Friendship 38
McFarland 58, Jefferson 56
Medford Area 83, Antigo 36
Mellen 61, Mercer 50
Menomonee Falls 66, Germantown 64
Merrill 67, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 57
Monticello 48, Black Hawk 40
Mosinee 66, Tomahawk 27
New Auburn 73, Solon Springs 69
New Berlin Eisenhower 71, Cudahy 53
New Berlin West 66, Greendale 60
New London 77, Green Bay West 39
Notre Dame 85, Green Bay Southwest 55
Oconomowoc 47, Waukesha North 30
Peshtigo 55, Oconto 51
Pewaukee 56, Wisconsin Lutheran 55
Prentice 55, Assumption 48
Racine Lutheran 68, Saint Thomas More 52
Reedsville 57, Manitowoc Lutheran 41
Rhinelander 66, Northland Pines 53
Richland Center 60, Platteville 40
Roncalli 62, Sheboygan Falls 55
Saint Croix Central 71, Baldwin-Woodville 58
Seymour 60, West De Pere 47
Slinger 44, Hartford Union 42
Somerset 57, Amery 55
South Milwaukee 68, Shorewood 44
Spring Valley 64, Mondovi 44
St. Mary Catholic 93, Mishicot 57
Stevens Point 72, D.C. Everest 71
Stoughton 79, Newman Catholic 72
Sturgeon Bay 80, Gibraltar 49
Two Rivers 51, New Holstein 48
Union Grove 53, Badger 44
University School of Milwaukee 69, Heritage Christian 58
Valders 53, Chilton 48
Valley Christian 58, Dodgeland 56
Waterford 62, Delavan-Darien 54
West Allis Central 76, Pius XI Catholic 70
Westfield Area 74, Nekoosa 46
Weyauwega-Fremont 51, Wild Rose 35
Whitnall 79, Milwaukee Lutheran 70
Williams Bay 65, Williams Bay Faith Christian 54
Wilmot Union 75, Elkhorn Area 64
Winneconne 53, Plymouth 42
Xavier 88, Shawano 50
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 71, Mauston 34
Appleton East 69, Fond du Lac 27
Badger 60, Union Grove 58, OT
Bay Port 69, Sheboygan South 60
Beaver Dam 59, Wausau West 51
Bloomer 61, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 38
Cadott 44, Altoona 39
Cashton 78, Brookwood 31
Colby 70, Owen-Withee 34
Cumberland 49, Solon Springs 37
De Pere 47, Sheboygan North 35
Durand 78, Glenwood City 39
Eau Claire Memorial 35, River Falls 29
Eau Claire North 57, Holmen 37
Freedom 78, Lakeland 52
Germantown 60, Menomonee Falls 36
Grafton 70, Cedarburg 57
Green Bay Preble 59, Manitowoc Lincoln 39
Greenfield 69, Brown Deer 38
Hudson 45, Chippewa Falls 23
Independence 59, New Auburn 26
Kaukauna 60, Hortonville 50
Kettle Moraine 69, Catholic Memorial 56
Kickapoo 45, La Farge 43
Kimberly 67, Oshkosh North 18
Loyal 55, Columbus Catholic 33
Luck 56, Frederic 48
Martin Luther 79, Shoreland Lutheran 28
Medford Area 69, Antigo 39
Melrose-Mindoro 60, Cochrane-Fountain City 57
Menasha 77, Green Bay East 9
Mosinee 59, Middleton 27
Muskego 23, Arrowhead 0
Neenah 81, Oshkosh West 51
New Berlin Eisenhower 66, Cudahy 30
New Berlin West 66, Greendale 52
Notre Dame 81, Green Bay Southwest 30
Oconomowoc 61, Waukesha North 52
Peshtigo 52, Algoma 24
Pewaukee 65, Wisconsin Lutheran 32
Pittsville 45, Tri-County 28
Poynette 69, Portage 47
Prairie Farm 76, Shell Lake 19
Pulaski 47, Ashwaubenon 37
Reedsburg Area 89, Dodgeville 40
Slinger 68, Hartford Union 50
South Milwaukee 65, Shorewood 30
South Shore 50, Hurley 39
Southern Door 67, Sturgeon Bay 34
Tomah 70, La Crosse Logan 69
Waterford 75, Delavan-Darien 41
Waupun 78, Ripon 36
West Allis Nathan Hale 42, Wauwatosa East 41
West Bend West 51, Homestead 42
Westby 62, Arcadia 52
Westfield Area 57, Nekoosa 32
Westosha Central 45, Burlington 38
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 71, Merrill 53
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/