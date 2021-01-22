Egypt officials: Bomb kills 1 police and wounds 3 in Sinai

EL-ARISH, Egypt (AP) — Security and medical officials say that the Islamic State has blown up a roadside bomb in the restive northern Sinai peninsula, killing one member of Egypt’s security forces and wounding three others. The officials add that Thursday’s explosion was caused by a remote-controlled device. It targeted an armored vehicle carrying security forces on a patrol mission along the Mediterranean coast of the town of Sheikh Zuweid. Officials asked to remain anonymous because they were not authorized to brief the media. The IS has posted a statement on a militant-affiliated website claiming responsibility for the attack.