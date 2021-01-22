Chicago teachers to start getting vaccinated in mid-February

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s school district says it plans to start vaccinating teachers for the coronavirus in mid-February, though it remains to be seen if that will be enough to stop the teachers union from voting to defy the district’s order to return to their classrooms next week. Chicago Public Schools said Friday that its mid-February rollout will begin a multi-month effort to offer vaccinations to its thousands of teachers and other staff members. The announcement came a day after the union’s 25,000 members began voting on whether to back its leadership’s resolution to continue teaching from home in defiance of the district’s order for roughly 10,000 K-8 educators to return to school Monday. The union’s vote concludes Saturday.