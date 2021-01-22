Canada thinking of quarantining travelers in hotels

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is warning that his government could impose stricter restrictions on travelers at any moment in response to new, likely more contagious variants of the coronavirus. That could include making it mandatory to quarantine in a hotel at their own expense when they arrive in Canada. Trudeau said Friday that such measures could be imposed suddenly and bluntly warned against nonessential trips abroad. Canada already requires those entering the country to self-isolate for 14 days and to present a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days before arrival. The suggested measure would require isolating at a hotel rather than at home.