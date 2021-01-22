Boston Globe may review past stories, citing racial equity

BOSTON (AP) — A new racial justice initiative at The Boston Globe will allow subjects of past news articles to apply to have the coverage updated or anonymized. The Fresh Start initiative announced Friday is meant to address the lasting impact online news stories about minor crimes can have on a person’s life. Editor Brian McGrory says such coverage has had a disproportionate impact on people of color. Applications are being accepted through an online form that asks for an explanation of the request and any relevant legal documents. After a review, the paper may anonymize names from a story or remove coverage from internet search results.