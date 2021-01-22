Bernie Sanders and his mittens make it to Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- Bernie Sanders and his mittens from the Presidential inauguration have garnered a lot of attention since Wednesday. Everything from memes to bobbleheads and now he can be seen in Stevens Point.

Jef Schobert has been making snow sculptures for close to 40 years and since November he has created 51 different scenes, one of which was George Washington crossing the Delaware River.

"I really try to stay away from political scenes. It just happened to be elections. I go a little bit above for that angle. But most of the time I make it so that everybody's smiling, everyone's enjoying it," Schobert said

Schobert has teamed up with local photographer John Hartman to produce cards of his snow art.