3 dead in military helicopter crash were experienced pilots

MENDON, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say the three National Guard members killed when a helicopter crashed in an upstate New York field this week were experienced pilots with past deployments to Afghanistan. Killed in the crash near Rochester were 54-year-old Chief Warrant Officer Steven Skoda of Rochester, 39-year-old Chief Warrant Officer Christian Koch of Honeoye Falls and 30-year-old Chief Warrant Officer Daniel Prial of Rochester. An Army Safety Investigation team arrived at the site Thursday from Fort Rucker in Alabama.