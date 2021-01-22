$1B Mega Millions prize is 3rd largest in US history

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot is up for grabs, offering a shot at the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. The winning numbers in the Mega Millions drawing Friday night were: 4, 26, 42, 50, 60 and a Mega Ball of 24. The Mega Millions top prize has been growing since Sept. 15, when a winning ticket was sold in Wisconsin. Friday night’s drawing comes two days after a ticket sold in Maryland matched all six numbers drawn and won a $731.1 million Powerball jackpot.