Wisconsin GOP leaders calling for vaccine distribution to the public by March

(WAOW) -- Many Wisconsinites are still waiting for their COVID vaccine, and it seems like these days, it's getting harder to be patient.

Some assembly Republicans say they're fed up with patience.

"I think that we need some plan," said Rep. Patrick Snyder, R-Schofield.

They're pushing several COVID related bills, including one that would require vaccines to be available to the general public in March, rather than June as health officials are predicting.

"I think everybody's to the point where we're going on a full year of this, we'd like to get things moving," said Rep. John Spiros, R-Marshfield.

Governor Tony Evers and DHS officials say it won't be so easy. They say the speed of the vaccination process depends on how many doses the federal government allocates.

"At the end of the day we're driven by how many shots we have to put in people's arms," Evers said.

The DHS is also dependent upon the state advisory medical committee to recommend which groups of people can be included in each phase, a process that some lawmakers believe should be accelerated.



"There's not been a plan throughout this whole entire process, basically it's been moved to the counties, to the local officials," Spiros said.

Snyder said he's hopeful President Biden's administration can help make the process more efficient.

"It does depend on our federal government getting the doses we need, but I do think there's a way we can prioritize," he said.