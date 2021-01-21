Wisconsin administers record setting 22,000 COVID-19 vaccines in 24 hours

(WAOW) — According to Wisconsin's Department of Health Service (DHS) Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk, a record setting amount of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours.

During a media briefing Thursday afternoon, Willems Van Dijk said 22,072 administered doses were reported to DHS in the last 24 hours, which is a record high in daily vaccination so far.

Data on the DHS vaccine page indicates 17,724 of the doses were administered on January 20.

Prior to this, the state has not reported more that 18,000 administered vaccines in a day.

A total of 84,814 vaccines were administered last week. Meaning, the amount of doses accounted for in the last 24 hours equates to a quarter of all doses administered last week.

In total, since the state began administering vaccine over a month ago, 285,358 doses have been administered (first and second doses).

A total of 51,801 individuals have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.