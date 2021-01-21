US jobless claims decline to a still-high 900,000

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, lowering claims to 900,000, still a historically high level that points to further job cuts in a raging pandemic.

The Labor Department’s report underscored that President Joe Biden has inherited an economy that faltered this winter as virus cases spiked, cold weather restricted dining and federal rescue aid expired.

The government said that 5.1 million Americans are continuing to receive state jobless benefits, down from 5.2 million in the previous week.

That signals that fewer people who are out of work are finding jobs.