Support group for farmers launches in February

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Farm Center at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is launching a series of virtual farmer support groups.

The support groups, aimed to help ensure Wisconsin farmers access to mental health resources, are scheduled to begin this February via Zoom. The 60-90 minute sessions feature various peer leaders who have all experienced stress and anxiety while operating their own farm.

In addition, a licensed mental health provider with extensive experience in serving farmers can provide further support as needed.

"These groups are designed to bring farmers and farm couples together so they can share ideas, provide encouragement, and support each other through challenging times," said Jayne Krull, director of DATCP’s Ag. Resource and Promotion Bureau.

Sessions are open to all Wisconsin farmers and their spouses free of charge. To accommodate farmers’ schedules, support groups will be offered at various dates and times, including:

∙ The fourth Monday of every month at 8 p.m.

∙ The first Tuesday of every month at 1 p.m.

∙ The third Thursday of every month at 8 p.m. *Note: this is a special session for farm couples.

Sessions are limited to 20 attendees each, with couples counting as only one individual. All those wishing to attend must register in advance on the Farm Center website.