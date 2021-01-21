One dead in Waupaca Co. single vehicle crash

WAUPACA CO., Wis. (WAOW) — Shortly before noon on January 21, the Waupaca Co. Sheriff's Office received a report of a single vehicle crash,

The crash was on County Highway E and Crystal Lake Rd, in the Town of Lind.

Police say, according to initial information, that a southbound SUV crossed the northbound lane, then entered a ditch where it struck several trees.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to ThedaCare Medical Center-Waupaca and was later pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation and the identity of the driver is being withheld at this time.