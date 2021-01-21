Skip to Content

One dead in Waupaca Co. single vehicle crash

New
4:20 pm Wisconsin News

WAUPACA CO., Wis. (WAOW) — Shortly before noon on January 21, the Waupaca Co. Sheriff's Office received a report of a single vehicle crash,

The crash was on County Highway E and Crystal Lake Rd, in the Town of Lind.

Police say, according to initial information, that a southbound SUV crossed the northbound lane, then entered a ditch where it struck several trees.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to ThedaCare Medical Center-Waupaca and was later pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation and the identity of the driver is being withheld at this time.

Author Profile Photo

Sierra Rehm

Social Media and Digital Content Manager

More Stories

Skip to content