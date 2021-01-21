Officials: Suicide bombs rock central Baghdad, 6 dead

Officials: Suicide bombs rock central Baghdad, 6 deadNew
BAGHDAD (AP) — Police and State TV say twin suicide bombings have hit Iraq’s capital killing at least six people and wounding over 25 others. The police officials said two explosions hit a commercial center in central Baghdad on Thursday. Iraqi state television reported it was a suicide bombing. Many among the wounded were in serious condition and there was property damage.The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.