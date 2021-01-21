NTC announces medical assistant apprenticeship

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Northcentral Technical College (NTC) is now offering a Medical Assistant Apprenticeship.

It's a program that allows for the opportunity to earn a college degree while completing a State of Wisconsin Registered Apprenticeship.

"Healthcare employers can build their pipeline of medical assistants by partnering with NTC to offer this apprenticeship option,” said Katie Metko, Apprenticeship Manager at NTC. "It’s also a win-win for apprentices because they get paid by their healthcare employer while learning on-the-job and through supplemental classroom instruction.”

The apprenticeship is a collaboration between NTC and the Department of Workforce Development that aims to help increase essential healthcare workers this spring

Employers interested in offering a Medical Assistant Apprenticeship position should contact Katie Metko, NTC Apprenticeship Manager, by calling 715.803.1242 or emailing metko@ntc.edu.