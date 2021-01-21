New Chinese film praises Wuhan ahead of lockdown anniversary

WUHAN, China (AP) — China is rolling out a state-backed film praising Wuhan ahead of the anniversary of the 76-day lockdown in the central city where the coronavirus was first detected. The documentary “Days and Nights in Wuhan” features contributions from 30 filmmakers portraying the suffering and sacrifices made by the city’s 11 million residents, medical staff and front line workers. China says its measures including the lockdown bought precious time for the world to prepare for the pandemic, although critics point to mistakes that allowed the virus’ initial spread. The film is one of at least about the Wuhan lockdown, including “Coronation” by activist artist Ai Weiwei, who now lives abroad following a campaign of harassment by China’s ruling Communist Party.