NATO warns against nuclear pact expiry days before deadline

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is calling on the United States and Russia to extend a major nuclear arms agreement before it expires in less than two weeks. He also wants them to broaden it out later to include more kinds of weapons and China. The New START treaty limits the number of deployed nuclear warheads and bombers. It expires on Feb. 5. Stoltenberg told reporters Thursday that “we should not end up in a situation with no limitation on nuclear warheads, and New START will expire within days.” Russia and new U.S. President Joe Biden have signaled they would like to keep the treaty alive. Arms control advocates fear its loss would be a severe blow to non-proliferation efforts.