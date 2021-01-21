Mild today, cold tomorrow

Enjoy the mild weather this morning because colder weather is on the way. It won't be “bitter” cold, but it might be the coldest of this Winter so far. You might also need you snow shovel over the weekend.

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy and breezy again with a 30% chance of light snow showers in the afternoon.

High: 31 Wind: West to NW 15-25

Tonight: Decreasing clouds, breezy and much colder.

Low: 4 Wind: NW 10-20

Friday: Partly or mostly sunny and chilly.

High: 13 Wind: NW 10-15

Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s through abut midday today then the wind will shift to the northwest this afternoon and temps will fall through the 20s. The wind will be a bit gusty as well, in the 15 to 25 mph range. The wind shift is being driven by a cold front which could also generate a few light snow showers around mid to late afternoon. There might be a dusting in some spots. This cold front will also continue to bring much colder air into the region overnight. The chilly air will produce some lake effect snow showers in the far north into Friday morning.

Other than a few snow showers in the far north on Friday morning, it should be a brighter day. It will be nice to see more sun, but it could end up being the coldest day of the Winter so far with highs in the low to mid teens. With mainly clear skies Friday night, the low temps might drop into the single digits below zero by daybreak Saturday morning. Otherwise, Saturday will be a chilly day with increasing afternoon clouds and highs in the mid to upper teens.

A trough of low pressure moving through Northcentral Wisconsin Saturday night into Sunday morning will generate a good chance of snow and as of now it looks like 2 to 3 inches could accumulate with a few spots maybe seeing 4 inches. The snow will likely taper off by midday on Sunday and then highs should reach the mid 20s during the afternoon.

Fairly seasonal weather will then continue for early next week. Highs will be in the mid 20s from Monday through Wednesday with a few patches of sun at times.

Have an excellent Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 21-January-2021

On this date in weather history: 1982 - The second of two major snowstorms to hit southern Minnesota came to an end. Minneapolis received 20 inches of snow in 24 hours to break the previous record of 17 inches in 24 hours established just a few days earlier. A record 38 inches of snow covered the ground following the two storms, with drifts ten feet high. (David Ludlum)