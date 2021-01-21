Mexico posts new daily highs for pandemic cases and deaths

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has posted new highs for the pandemic, with 22,339 newly confirmed coronavirus infections and 1,803 deaths related to COVID-19 recorded in the previous 24 hours. The recent surge in cases has swamped hospitals. Mexico City is the country’s epicenter of the pandemic, and its hospitals are at 89% capacity, while nationwide 61% of hospital beds are filled. The difficulty in finding space in hospitals has led many families to try to treat relatives at home, which has created spot shortages of oxygen and tanks. That has been accompanied by a jump in prices as well as an uptick in thefts targeting oxygen tanks. The situation has also sparked home remedies, including home-made oxygen concentrators, and officials have begun campaigns to warn that such things are dangerous.