Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Break-ins

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)— Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying two burglary suspects.

"During the early morning hours of January 6 they broke into Young's Drug Store in Wausau," Marathon Co. Sheriff's Deputy Cassandra Seubert says.

Investigators say surveillance cameras show the two using crow bars to pry a door open.

"They did get in--but it doesn't appear they took anything," Deputy Seubert said. "Then they took off in a small red car."

It turns out there have been two break-ins at the store in recent weeks.

Wausau police are hoping to generate new leads in the case.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes, please contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers. There are several ways to submit tips:

Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

Type: Submit a tip on-line here

Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.

All messages are encrypted to ensure anonymity and tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.