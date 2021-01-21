Skip to Content

Marathon City to get grocery store, other businesses in new development

Marathon City, Wis. (WAOW) -- After nearly five years without one, Marathon City will finally have its own grocery store.

It's part of a larger development project known as the Marathon City Center. The facility will also have a hardware store and a pharmacy.

City administrator Andy Kurtz said this will provide a critical need to area residents.

"Bringing these businesses back to town fills a gap in our retail space here in the village and provides a higher level of service to the citizens of not only the village but surrounding communities," he said.

The facility would be built in the 400 block on Main Street.

