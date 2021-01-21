Lack of snow puts Wausau ahead on some road projects

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The lack of snow to plow is allowing area cities time to focus on projects they normally couldn't.

Of all the problems in 2020, for some the lack of weather has been a positive.

Pot-holes and storm-water ponds, some of many things being pushed to the top of Wausau's to-do lists due to the lack of snow on the ground.

"We just always have a laundry list of equipment that needs additional work so we’ve been fortunate enough to take one or two people off of the streets and into the maintenance shop," said Wausau's Director of Public Works Eric Lindman.

Along with getting machines in great shape, taking care of the city's water storage is at the top of t he list.

"We’ve been doing a lot of brushing because we are way behind on some of the larger stormwater pond that we have throughout the city," Lindman continued.

If the low snow continues they'll keep updating the dated sewage system.

Lindman says, "We'll do some more digging, some more storm sewer work, put in the streets and stuff, we can get that stuff started as soon as we can."



Stevens Point Public Works is also taking advantage of the weather situation.

"With the lack of snow we're able to continue patching potholes all winter," Stevens Point Superintendent of Streets Luke Kronstedt said.

Shifting employee's to new jobs that are typically overlooked, like street light maintenance.

"We actually are sending one of our employees through every street in the city and literally looking for street lights that are out," said Kronstedt.

The city typically relies on residents to report an out light, now they hope the shine brings people out of the house and out on the streets.

As for the long-term financial benefit, both cities say it’s too soon to tell.

We’re definitely saving some money on salt but it’s to learn the early in the winter to get too happy about that yet," said Kronstedt.