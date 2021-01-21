John Kerry thanks Europe for keeping climate efforts going

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry has thanked Europeans for keeping up the fight to slow global warming during the Trump administration. Kerry spoke remotely to an Italian climate meeting Thursday, in his first international address for the Biden administration. Kerry says the U.S. is returning to the Paris climate accord with humility and ambition. Kerry was the secretary of state under President Barack Obama. President Joe Biden has put Kerry in charge of climate and national security issues. Biden signed an executive order returning the U.S. to the Paris climate accord after his inauguration Wednesday. Biden’s predecessor, President Donald Trump, had pulled the U.S. from the landmark agreement.