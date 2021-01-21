Germany’s Merkel points to variant risk as infections drop

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel says Germany is seeing a promising decline in new coronavirus infections, but must take “very seriously” the risk posed by a more contagious variant and will have to be cautious whenever it starts easing its lockdown. Merkel and Germany’s 16 state governors on Tuesday decided to extend the country’s lockdown by two weeks until Feb. 14 and tighten some measures, for example requiring surgical masks — rather than just fabric face coverings — in shops and public transport. Merkel said Thursday that Germany “must slow the spread of this mutation as far as possible” and must not wait until it is too late to prevent a “third wave” of the pandemic.